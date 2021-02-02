Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2021.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 6.70% to Rs 219.5 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12749 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd lost 5.10% to Rs 27. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd tumbled 4.82% to Rs 168. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63254 shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd plummeted 4.80% to Rs 60.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd corrected 4.68% to Rs 2190. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 992 shares in the past one month.

