SC allows Govt. to divest its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc
Infosys helps South Florida Water Management District's migrate to SAP S/4HANA platform

Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys has successfully upgraded South Florida Water Management District's (SFWMD) ERP system to the SAP S/4HANA platform. The migration will drive greater efficiencies, improve analytical capabilities, and prepare the business for necessary technological transformations to follow.

SFWMD manages water resources for 16 counties and 9 million residents.

As the region's oldest and largest water management district, SFWMD is responsible for several critical programs - from flood control to water supply and quality. However, the agency's legacy SAP systems, which support all business functions from accounting to payroll, were last updated well over a decade.

First Published: Fri, November 19 2021. 11:36 IST

