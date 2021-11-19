Infosys helps South Florida Water Management District's migrate to SAP S/4HANA platform

-
Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys has successfully upgraded South Florida Water Management District's (SFWMD) ERP system to the SAP S/4HANA platform. The migration will drive greater efficiencies, improve analytical capabilities, and prepare the business for necessary technological transformations to follow.
SFWMD manages water resources for 16 counties and 9 million residents.
As the region's oldest and largest water management district, SFWMD is responsible for several critical programs - from flood control to water supply and quality. However, the agency's legacy SAP systems, which support all business functions from accounting to payroll, were last updated well over a decade.
