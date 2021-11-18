NATCO Pharma announces launch of Everolimus Tablets in U.S. market

-
NATCO Pharma announced today that its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., US has launched the 10mg strength of Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor) in the US market.
The U. S.
Food and Drug Administration previously granted final approval of this Abbreviated New Drug Application.
According to industry sales data, the 10mg strength of Afinitor generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021. Breckenridge previously launched Everolimus tablets in 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US market.
