Infosys implements Finacle Core Banking solution at Global Treasure Bank, Myanmar

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys and Global Treasure Bank (GTB), a leading Commercial Bank in Myanmar, today announced the successful implementation of the Finacle Core Banking solution at the Bank. GTB now leverages Finacle's proven platform to power its retail and corporate operations across 163 branches across the country, engaging its customers with a truly digital banking experience and an enriched product and services portfolio.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:35 IST

