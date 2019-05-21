JUST IN
Business Standard

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to acquire minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers

Edelweiss Group announced that US-based Arthur J.

Gallagher & Co. (AJG) - one of the world's largest insurance brokerage and risk management services firms - will acquire a minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers (EIBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services. The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:25 IST

