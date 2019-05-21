Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to acquire minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers

-
ALSO READ
Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
Government's mega merger plan for general insurance firms hits fresh roadblock
Irdai proposes changes in registration norms for insurance marketing firms
Edelweiss Tokio Life's Zindagi Plus, a Term Insurance Plan to Provide Extra Financial Protection to Families
Standard Life to sell 4.93 pc stake in HDFC Life via OFS
-
Edelweiss Group announced that US-based Arthur J.
Gallagher & Co. (AJG) - one of the world's largest insurance brokerage and risk management services firms - will acquire a minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers (EIBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services. The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU