Infosys launches the Leads and Proposals Solution for professional services industry

Infosys announced the launch of the Leads and Proposals Solution as part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the professional services industry. This cloud-native business-to-business (B2B) solution, part of Infosys Cobalt, leverages predictive analytics, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and the SAP Conversational AI service, integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud to drive innovation in the professional services sector.

Built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the Leads and Proposals Solution is a modular industry-specific offering, designed to provide a lean yet intuitive way for enterprises to efficiently track leads, convert opportunities, enable lead nurturing, and manage pursuit cycles.

This holistic solution comprises a configurable dashboard to enhance visibility into lead conversion, new clients, and the win/loss ratio. Infosys collaborated with SAP for its expertise and experience in SAP's industry cloud offering, advanced infrastructure, large resource pool, and a plethora of tools and accelerators developed for accelerating transformation programs.

