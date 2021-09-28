Infosys launches the Leads and Proposals Solution for professional services industry

-
ALSO READ
Infosys rises after US subsidiary launches blockchain network in California
Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS BaNCS for treasury operations
Infosys launches new ecommerce platform - Infosys Equinox
Infosys subsidiary secures contract from Manitoba Public Insurance
Lupin rises after launching tavaborole topical solution in US
-
Infosys announced the launch of the Leads and Proposals Solution as part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the professional services industry. This cloud-native business-to-business (B2B) solution, part of Infosys Cobalt, leverages predictive analytics, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and the SAP Conversational AI service, integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud to drive innovation in the professional services sector.
Built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the Leads and Proposals Solution is a modular industry-specific offering, designed to provide a lean yet intuitive way for enterprises to efficiently track leads, convert opportunities, enable lead nurturing, and manage pursuit cycles.
This holistic solution comprises a configurable dashboard to enhance visibility into lead conversion, new clients, and the win/loss ratio. Infosys collaborated with SAP for its expertise and experience in SAP's industry cloud offering, advanced infrastructure, large resource pool, and a plethora of tools and accelerators developed for accelerating transformation programs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU