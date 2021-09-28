BHEL bags order for supply of upgraded SRGM for Indian Navy warships

Bharat Heavy Electricals has received an order from Goa Shipyard for supply of an upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM), the main gun onboard most warships of the Indian Navy.

The order envisages supply, installation and commissioning of the entire system - upgraded SRGM and accessories for triput class frigates of the Indian Navy, which will be manufactured by the Haridwar unit of BHEL.

