BHEL bags order for supply of upgraded SRGM for Indian Navy warships

-
ALSO READ
BHEL spurts after order win
BHEL gains on bagging Rs 10,800 cr order from NPCIL
Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 38.03% in the June 2021 quarter
Cochin Shipyard gains after Q4 PAT climbs 72% to Rs 236 cr
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals has received an order from Goa Shipyard for supply of an upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM), the main gun onboard most warships of the Indian Navy.
The order envisages supply, installation and commissioning of the entire system - upgraded SRGM and accessories for triput class frigates of the Indian Navy, which will be manufactured by the Haridwar unit of BHEL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU