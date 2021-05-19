Infosys, Majesco partner to accelerate digital experience for insurers

Infosys, a digital services and consulting company and Majesco, a cloud insurance software solutions firm have jointly announced a strategic collaboration.
Through this collaboration, Infosys and Majesco will work together to help joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, enabling them to unlock new opportunities, address the demand for personalized customer experiences, operational effectiveness, and digital adoption across the insurance business value chain.
Infosys' insurance domain and digital capabilities combined with Majesco's cloud-based next-generation suite of solutions including the Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite, Majesco P&C Core Suite, and Majesco Digital 1st Insurance on Majesco CloudInsurer, will accelerate business growth and innovation for the insurance industry.
The combined synergy will help Life & Annuity (L&A), Group, and Property & Casualty (P&C) customers transform their business and will benefit insurers in achieving agility and innovation at speed and scale.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 May 2021.
Shares of Infosys was flat at Rs 1339.95 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1339.95 to Rs 1342.70 so far. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Shares of Majesco rallied 4.33% to Rs 79.60 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 78 to Rs 80.10 so far. Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business - and the future of insurance - at speed and scale.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU