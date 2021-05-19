Infosys, Majesco partner to accelerate digital experience for insurers

Infosys, a digital services and consulting company and Majesco, a cloud insurance software solutions firm have jointly announced a strategic collaboration.

Through this collaboration, Infosys and Majesco will work together to help joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, enabling them to unlock new opportunities, address the demand for personalized customer experiences, operational effectiveness, and digital adoption across the insurance business value chain.

Infosys' insurance domain and digital capabilities combined with Majesco's cloud-based next-generation suite of solutions including the Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite, Majesco P&C Core Suite, and Majesco Digital 1st Insurance on Majesco CloudInsurer, will accelerate business growth and innovation for the insurance industry.

The combined synergy will help Life & Annuity (L&A), Group, and Property & Casualty (P&C) customers transform their business and will benefit insurers in achieving agility and innovation at speed and scale.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 May 2021.

Shares of Infosys was flat at Rs 1339.95 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1339.95 to Rs 1342.70 so far. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Majesco rallied 4.33% to Rs 79.60 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 78 to Rs 80.10 so far. Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business - and the future of insurance - at speed and scale.

