Infosys to lead ArcelorMittal's digital transformation journey

Infosys announced a strategic long -term collaboration with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company. ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Through this engagement, Infosys will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around nextgeneration application management services to optimize, stabilize, and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape.

Infosys will also establish a robust, state-of-the-art Business Process Management (BPM) service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Center of Excellence (BCoE) shared services center. The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide.

