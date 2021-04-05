Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 536.04 points or 2% at 27305.81 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (up 16.81%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 8.36%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.99%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.91%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.95%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.65%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 3.64%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 2.75%), and Infosys Ltd (up 2.7%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 2.89%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 2.48%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 2.27%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.76 or 0.8% at 49628.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.1 points or 0.71% at 14762.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 37.34 points or 0.18% at 21034.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.89 points or 0.46% at 6954.22.

On BSE,930 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

