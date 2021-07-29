Infosys partners with Select Portfolio Servicing Inc.

-
To implement Cobalt-powered infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutionInfosys announced the renewal of its strategic collaboration with Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. (SPS) to implement its Cobalt-powered infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution in collaboration with Hitachi Vantara. Through this engagement, Infosys will offer SPS next generation hybrid cloud, infrastructure services, and application services for the next five years.
As SPS' strategic partner, Infosys will leverage its Cobalt portfolio to design, build, operate, and automate a robust and resilient private cloud infrastructure as a service with on-demand flexibility and scalability. Furthermore, Infosys intends to implement hybrid cloud to maximize data centre flexibility underpinned by enhanced disaster recovery and security posture.
