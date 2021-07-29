Poonawalla Fincorp strengthens its leadership team

-
ALSO READ
Magma Fincorp hits the roof after shareholders approve preferential issue to Poonawalla firm, promoters
Vijay Deshwal joins Magma Fincorp as Group CEO
Magma Fincorp hits the roof as Poonawalla-backed firm to acquire majority stake
Board of Magma Fincorp approves investment of Rs 500 cr in Magma Housing Finance
Magma Fincorp Q4 net loss widens to Rs 648 cr; board appoints Adar Poonawalla as chairman
-
Poonawalla Fincorp (Formerly Magma Fincorp), has revamped, and strengthened its leadership team. As a part of its transformation exercise Poonawalla Fincorp has brought in various industry leaders through a string of top executive hirings across the functions.
Rajendra Tathare, with more than two and a half decades of experience in credit risk and policy formulation has joined Poonawalla as its Chief Credit Officer. He was last associated with Fullerton India as Head of Credit Underwriting and spent almost 15 years with them.
Prior to that Rajendra has worked with HDFC Bank and brings in a strong knowledge of retail lending across various asset classes.
The Human Resources function gets strengthened with joining of Manish Kumar as a Group CHRO. Manish brings with him vast experience across BFSI space with players like RBS, IDFC and ICICI bank.
Rashmi Prasad joined as Head Analytics. With rich experience of more than 16 years, he was last heading Analytics for Tata Capital and has previously been associated with players like Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.
Mitul Budhbhatti joined the company for Credit & Risk Monitoring from CARE Ratings where he worked for more than 15 years managing the BFSI ratings.
The company has appointed Surya V. as its Chief Strategy Officer. He has more than two decades of experience in BFSI segment and was last associated with ICICI Bank.
Indiresh Phaltankar will lead company's foray into the Loan against Property (LAP) business as Business Head for this product.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU