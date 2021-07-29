Poonawalla Fincorp strengthens its leadership team

Poonawalla Fincorp (Formerly Magma Fincorp), has revamped, and strengthened its leadership team. As a part of its transformation exercise Poonawalla Fincorp has brought in various industry leaders through a string of top executive hirings across the functions.

Rajendra Tathare, with more than two and a half decades of experience in credit risk and policy formulation has joined Poonawalla as its Chief Credit Officer. He was last associated with Fullerton India as Head of Credit Underwriting and spent almost 15 years with them.

Prior to that Rajendra has worked with HDFC Bank and brings in a strong knowledge of retail lending across various asset classes.

The Human Resources function gets strengthened with joining of Manish Kumar as a Group CHRO. Manish brings with him vast experience across BFSI space with players like RBS, IDFC and ICICI bank.

Rashmi Prasad joined as Head Analytics. With rich experience of more than 16 years, he was last heading Analytics for Tata Capital and has previously been associated with players like Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.

Mitul Budhbhatti joined the company for Credit & Risk Monitoring from CARE Ratings where he worked for more than 15 years managing the BFSI ratings.

The company has appointed Surya V. as its Chief Strategy Officer. He has more than two decades of experience in BFSI segment and was last associated with ICICI Bank.

Indiresh Phaltankar will lead company's foray into the Loan against Property (LAP) business as Business Head for this product.

