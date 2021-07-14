Quess Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2021.

Quess Corp Ltd lost 5.56% to Rs 759 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 54009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8628 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India crashed 5.55% to Rs 25.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank tumbled 5.05% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd corrected 4.97% to Rs 94.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd fell 3.60% to Rs 583. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60826 shares in the past one month.

