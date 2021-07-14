Alankit Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Eros International Media Ltd and Rane Brake Lining Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2021.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Eros International Media Ltd and Rane Brake Lining Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2021.

Alankit Ltd tumbled 11.84% to Rs 20.1 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd lost 8.97% to Rs 24.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73872 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd crashed 7.95% to Rs 56.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eros International Media Ltd dropped 7.20% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd corrected 6.67% to Rs 1067.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3573 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)