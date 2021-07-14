Volumes soar at Mindtree Ltd counter

Mindtree Ltd recorded volume of 71.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares

Quess Corp Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 July 2021.

Mindtree Ltd recorded volume of 71.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.47% to Rs.2,707.00. Volumes stood at 6.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 14.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.62% to Rs.759.90. Volumes stood at 65078 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20198 shares. The stock rose 3.25% to Rs.1,670.05. Volumes stood at 8015 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 14.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.53% to Rs.1,427.85. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21326 shares. The stock lost 2.24% to Rs.137.50. Volumes stood at 37540 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)