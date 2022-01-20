Infosys recognized as Top Employers in India

Infosys has been recognized by Top Employers Institute among the Global Top Employers for the second consecutive year. Infosys was ranked #1 Top Employer in India, in recognition of its best-in-class people practices and consistency in delivering employee experience globally.

Infosys is one of 11 companies worldwide to receive this recognition.

Infosys has been named Top Employer across the following regions and top-ranked in 16 of the 22 countries:

Asia Pacific - India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and China North America - USA, Canada and Mexico Middle East - UAE, Oman and Bahrain Europe - U. K, Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Romania, and Poland

