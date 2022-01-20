HCL Technologies expands strategic transformation partnership with ams OSRAM

HCL Technologies has expanded its strategic transformation partnership with ams OSRAM to digitize one of the optical solutions leader's key business processes and drive enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems standardization across the organization. HCL will also continue to lead IT infrastructure operations integration for the client.

The partnership will enable greater maturity in ams OSRAM's digital execution capabilities and drive global IT operations excellence by increasing agility and scalability to accelerate innovation.

To enable this, HCL will develop and operate a modern digital foundation through data center, hybrid cloud and network transformation. It will also enhance the end-user experience through increased use of AI, automation and self-service capabilities, IT service management, process modernization, and service integration and management.

ams OSRAM's post-merger mission is to become the uncontested leader in optical solutions by fostering innovation through intelligent technology that enables customers in the consumer durables, mobility, industrial, and healthcare sectors. HCL's extensive capabilities in managing complex, hybrid technology environments and its proven FENIX 2.0 digital engineering and execution framework made it ideally suited to accelerate ams OSRAM's digital transformation roadmap.

