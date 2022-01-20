HCL Technologies expands strategic transformation partnership with ams OSRAM

-
ALSO READ
AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2021 quarter
HCL named a Leader for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
HCL Technologies named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services
HCL Tech selected as strategic launch partner for Microsoft cloud for Financial Services
HCL Technologies launches dedicated HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit
-
HCL Technologies has expanded its strategic transformation partnership with ams OSRAM to digitize one of the optical solutions leader's key business processes and drive enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems standardization across the organization. HCL will also continue to lead IT infrastructure operations integration for the client.
The partnership will enable greater maturity in ams OSRAM's digital execution capabilities and drive global IT operations excellence by increasing agility and scalability to accelerate innovation.
To enable this, HCL will develop and operate a modern digital foundation through data center, hybrid cloud and network transformation. It will also enhance the end-user experience through increased use of AI, automation and self-service capabilities, IT service management, process modernization, and service integration and management.
ams OSRAM's post-merger mission is to become the uncontested leader in optical solutions by fostering innovation through intelligent technology that enables customers in the consumer durables, mobility, industrial, and healthcare sectors. HCL's extensive capabilities in managing complex, hybrid technology environments and its proven FENIX 2.0 digital engineering and execution framework made it ideally suited to accelerate ams OSRAM's digital transformation roadmap.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU