Electrosteel Castings allots 16.16 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Electrosteel Castings has allotted 16,16,50,538 equity shares of Re. 1 each of the Company fully paid-up amounting to Rs. 16.16 crore to the eligible shareholders of Srikalahasthi Pipes on 14 January 2022 as per the terms of the scheme of amalgamation.

Post allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 59,46,05,247 comprising of 59,46,05,247 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)