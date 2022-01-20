Electrosteel Castings allots 16.16 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

JUST IN
Electrosteel Castings has allotted 16,16,50,538 equity shares of Re. 1 each of the Company fully paid-up amounting to Rs. 16.16 crore to the eligible shareholders of Srikalahasthi Pipes on 14 January 2022 as per the terms of the scheme of amalgamation.

Post allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 59,46,05,247 comprising of 59,46,05,247 equity shares of Re 1 each.

First Published: Thu, January 20 2022. 13:27 IST

