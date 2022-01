Max Healthcare Institute enters into long term services agreement with Muthooth Hospitals

For O&M of upcoming Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka

Max Healthcare Institute announced that it has entered into a long term services agreement with Muthoot Hospitals (MHPL) for operations and management (O&M) of ~ 300+ beds hospital being constructed and developed at Sector 10 Dwarka, New Delhi. This is the First Phase Hospital on ~ 8.62 acres of land and has a potential to add another 1000+ beds in due course of time. The current arrangement is, however restricted to First Phase Hospital only. The Hospital shall be operated under the name and style of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

The construction of 10-storey hospital building is in full swing, with structural work near completion and MEP and civil finish tendering is in progress. The Hospital, with roads on all four sides, is located on a 45m wide sector road and has been designed by HKS India. First Phase Hospital, beside others shall have ~ 100 ICU beds, 10 OTs, 2 Cath Labs and Linac bunkers etc. The Hospital is expected to commence its operations in the second half of 2023.

