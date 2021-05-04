Infosys to create 1,000 digital jobs in the UK

The IT major reinforced its commitment to support UK's economic recovery and growth by announcing plans to hire 1,000 workers in the country over the next three years.

New hires will be working in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services to support some of the world's largest organizations navigate their digital journeys. The company will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires. The new team members will join a workforce spanning Infosys' design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation center in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.

The company further stated that a large proportion of the workforce will be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK. The company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise who will be able to support local businesses in their digital journeys and lead a robust workforce for the future.

On a consolidated basis, Infosys reported a 2.3% decline in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore on 1.5% increase in revenues to Rs 26,311 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Infosys fell 0.57% to Rs 1,344.15 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,341.30 to Rs 1,355 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)