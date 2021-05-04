Delta Corp slips on temporary suspension of casino operations in Goa

Delta Corp fell 1.43% to Rs 152.05 as all the casinos operated by the company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed until 7.00 a.m. on 10 May 2021.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Goa, the office of the District Magistrate, North Goa has directed that casinos in North Goa shall remain closed until 7.00 a.m. on 10 May 2021.

Accordingly, the casinos operated by the company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed during this period. "We are unable to estimate the quantum of potential losses on account of this temporary closure and the pandemic at this time," the company added.

Delta Corp's consolidated net profit soared 100.73% to Rs 57.65 crore on 16.81% rise in net sales to Rs 211.34 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The firm, along with its subsidiaries, currently own and operate casinos in India, in the states of Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,800 gaming positions. In addition, we have also ventured into the fast-growing online gaming space through our acquisition of Gauss Networks, which operates the online poker site 'Adda52.com'.

