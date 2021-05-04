Metal shares spike

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 199.14 points or 1.1% at 18281.71 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 5.01%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.97%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.4%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.36%),NMDC Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.61%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.37%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.29%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.44%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 129.43 or 0.27% at 48589.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.09% at 14620.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.71 points or 0.58% at 22138.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.13 points or 0.73% at 7082.73.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

