Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 16.92 points or 0.69% at 2466.31 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.73%), DLF Ltd (up 1.25%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.05%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.78%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.47%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.38%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.96%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.46%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 129.43 or 0.27% at 48589.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.09% at 14620.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.71 points or 0.58% at 22138.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.13 points or 0.73% at 7082.73.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

