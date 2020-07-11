Infosys to help transform Old National Bancorp's technology landscape

Old National Bancorp, he largest financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, and Infosys announced a strategic partnership that will enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernize ONB's existing technology infrastructure, and enhance both the client and employee experience.

Infosys will provide best-in-class digital solutions to help transform Old National Bank's technology landscape. The technology enhancement will drive digital transformation and innovation, and provide advanced automation capabilities to increase speed to market and deliver a consistent and superior ONB experience.

This approach aligns with Old National Bank's key objective of becoming a topperforming independent bank, accelerating growth in commercial banking, deepening relationships by offering a distinctive client-centric value proposition. The partnership will further streamline Old National Bank's operating model, and simplify client-facing and internal processes.

