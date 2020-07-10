Board of Adani Power approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 10 July 2020

The Board of Adani Power at its meeting held on 10 July 2020 has approved the following -

Change in designation of Rajesh Adani (DIN: 00254502). Managing Director of the Company from "Managing Director" to "Non-Independent Non Executive Director" with effect from the close of the office hours on 10 July 2020;

Appointment of Anil Sardana as an Additional Director of the and thereafter as a Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 11 July 2020 without any remuneration for a period of 3 years as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Schedule V to the Act.

Cessation of Vneet S Jaain as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from the close of the office hours on 10 July 2020, on account of his transition to a new role.

Cessation of Suresh Chandra Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the close of the office hours on 10 July 2020, on account of his transition to a new role.

Appointment of Shailesh Sawa as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 11 July 2020.

