Max Group's Antara sells over 150 residences for Seniors at Noida

Antara, a part of the $3 bln Max Group, today announced the sale of over 150 units at its second Senior Living community in Noida. Launched in early 2020, the Residences for Seniors at Noida are an integral part of Antara's strategic shift towards creating an ecosystem to address the life care and lifestyle needs of seniors.
With 340 apartments spread across three towers, Antara Noida-Phase 1 is spread over 16,500 sq. metres and caters to a wide spectrum of lifestyle needs. Residents can choose from 2- or 3-bedroom units across 137 sq. metres to 280 sq. metres in three different apartment layouts.
These apartments are available on a 90-year direct lease under the NOIDA authority. The all-inclusive pricing ranges between Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 2.35 crore.
An expansive club with an all-day restaurant with personalized, nutritionally curated special meals, recreational spaces, wellness zone, and an indoor heated swimming pool will cater to the residents' wellness needs. The community will promote and facilitate an active and engaging lifestyle carefully through its resident engagement programs.
Antara Noida also provides amenities such as panic alarm buttons, round-the-clock medical assistance, emergency response systems, proximity to medical facilities etc. to ensure world-class living experience.
