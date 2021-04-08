Hero MotoCorp initiates COVID-19 vaccination drive for its workforce

Hero MotoCorp has initiated a Covid-19 vaccination drive across the organization, including its permanent and contractual employees.
Hero MotoCorp will bear the cost of the vaccination drive for its workforce.
The Company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiative across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries.
More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, Group Companies and Supply Chain Partners will be covered under this initiative. Additionally, a similar drive will be commenced for Hero MotoCorp's Pan-India dealer network.
