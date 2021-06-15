Infy to announce Q1 results on 14 July

The IT major will report its Q1 June 2021 results on Wednesday, 14 July 2021.

Infosys on Monday announced that the board will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending 30 June 2021.

The IT major will hold an investor/analyst call on 14 July 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2021 and business outlook.

The IT major reported a 2.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,076 crore on 1.5% increase in revenues to Rs 26,311 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. In its outlook for FY22, Infosys guided for 12% to 14% sales growth in constant currency terms in 2021-22 and an operating margin band of 22% to 24%.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

