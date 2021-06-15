Volumes jump at Marico Ltd counter

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53769 shares

Pidilite Industries Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, ACC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 June 2021.

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53769 shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.507.75. Volumes stood at 29188 shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd notched up volume of 4.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 18.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22994 shares. The stock rose 0.96% to Rs.2,135.20. Volumes stood at 19402 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd recorded volume of 17444 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1305 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.30,240.00. Volumes stood at 1597 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd witnessed volume of 13.66 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.74% to Rs.572.55. Volumes stood at 47388 shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd clocked volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13305 shares. The stock gained 1.00% to Rs.2,061.00. Volumes stood at 10030 shares in the last session.

