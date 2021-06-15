Greenply Ind reports Q4 PAT at Rs 29 cr

-
On a consolidated basis, Greenply Industries' net profit stands at Rs 28.64 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 21.50 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales jumped 15.1% to Rs 396.70 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 344.70 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 39.17 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 30.33 crore in Q4 FY20.
EBITDA soared 58.4% to Rs 49.40 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with Rs 31.20 crore in Q4 March 2020. EBITDA margin improved to 12.5% in Q4 FY21 as compared to 9.1% in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Greenply Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 28.91% to Rs 60.91 crore on 17.95% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,165.34 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Commenting on the Q4 FY2021 performance, Rajesh Mittal, the chairman and managing director (MD) of Greenply Industries, said: "Our new product line viz. E-Zero is testament of our focus on providing healthy and environment-friendly products to our consumers. Our new captive consumption plant in Lucknow, will drive profitability and enhances logistics supply chain efficiencies. We are in process of transformational journey in terms of people, products, processes, market reach, profitability, credit discipline, working capital management etc. These initiatives will yield results in the long run and make Greenply, a stronger organisation."
The board has recommended final dividend of Re 0.40 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Greenply Industries enjoys leadership position in plywood around 26%of the organized plywood market in India. GIL has three manufacturing facilities for plywood spread across the country producing world class interior products for the domestic and global markets.
Shares of Greenply Industries slipped 0.80% to Rs 217.85 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 216.20 to Rs 225, which also happen to be the 52-week high for the scrip.
