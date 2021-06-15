Sagar Cements jumps as board to mull stock split

Sagar Cements soared 19.32% to Rs 1,026.35 after the cement maker said its board will meet to consider stock split on Thursday, 1 July 2021.

Sagar Cements is engaged in manufacturing clinker and ordinary portland cement (OPC). On a consolidated basis, the company reported a sharply higher net profit of Rs 49.95 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 1.29 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 37.6% to Rs 417.65 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)