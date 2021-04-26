Ingersoll-Rand (India) adds 13% in three days

Ingersoll-Rand (India) jumped 8.95% to Rs 767.90, extending gains for the third day.

The stock has added 13.04% in three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 679.30 recorded on 20 April 2021.

On the BSE, 40,619 shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume of 6,253 shares in the past three months.

On the NSE, 11.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume of 72,571 shares in the past three months.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of industrial air compressors of various capacities and related services, and its complete machines and spare parts.

The company's net profit fell 15.60% to Rs 19.91 crore on a 8.69% drop in net sales to Rs 190.37 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

