Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 7.37 points or 0.03% at 26253.43 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Technologies Ltd (down 3.11%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.18%),eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.11%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.76%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.05%), Coforge Ltd (down 0.88%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 0.76%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 0.54%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (up 6.99%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.96%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 3.47%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 466.32 or 0.97% at 48344.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 128.55 points or 0.9% at 14469.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.94 points or 0.84% at 21180.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.98 points or 0.72% at 6879.42.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 201 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)