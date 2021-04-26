Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 117.77 points or 0.5% at 23203.15 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Cipla Ltd (down 2.94%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.28%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.28%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.28%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (down 1.82%), Sanofi India Ltd (down 1.74%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.53%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.49%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.34%).

On the other hand, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 20%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 5.76%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 5.73%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 466.32 or 0.97% at 48344.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 128.55 points or 0.9% at 14469.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.94 points or 0.84% at 21180.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.98 points or 0.72% at 6879.42.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 201 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)