Inox Leisure board approves fund raising

The board of Inox Leisure has approved to raise funds up to Rs 300 crore through issue of securities either by way of a public issue or by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 April 2021. Shares of Inox Leisure rose 2.66% to settle at Rs 275.85 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 358.55 on 11 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 158.20 on 19 May 2020.

INOX Leisure is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 152 multiplexes and 643 screens in 69 cities.

