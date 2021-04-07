Inox Leisure board approves fund raising

-
The board of Inox Leisure has approved to raise funds up to Rs 300 crore through issue of securities either by way of a public issue or by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 April 2021. Shares of Inox Leisure rose 2.66% to settle at Rs 275.85 yesterday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 358.55 on 11 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 158.20 on 19 May 2020.
INOX Leisure is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 152 multiplexes and 643 screens in 69 cities.
