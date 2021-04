MEP Infra gains on commencing tolling operations in Odisha

MEP Infrastructure Developers rose 1.24% to Rs 16.35 after the company said it commenced tolling operations at Sergarh Fee Plaza in Odisha from 6 April 2021.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has engaged MEP Infrastructure Developers as the contractor for the collection of user fee through e-tender for Sergarh Fee Plaza of NH-5 in the state of Odisha. The period of the said contract is one year till 6 April 2022. The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 62.73 crore payable to NHAI.

On a consolidated basis, MEP Infrastructure Developers reported a net profit of Rs 82.10 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 71.87 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales dropped 41.2% to Rs 282.43 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

MEP Infrastructure Developers operates network of roads, highways, bridges and toll plazas.

