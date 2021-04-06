Astral Poly Technik Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Westlife Development Ltd, PVR Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2021.

Westlife Development Ltd, PVR Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2021.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd lost 4.63% to Rs 1561.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 49067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23368 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Development Ltd crashed 4.23% to Rs 421.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5843 shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd tumbled 4.21% to Rs 1128.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95877 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd pared 3.80% to Rs 80.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd slipped 3.57% to Rs 277.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49699 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)