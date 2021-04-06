Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, State Trading Corporation of India Ltd and CL Educate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 April 2021.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 283.75 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16463 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd tumbled 6.94% to Rs 42.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9904 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 0.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 75.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9791 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 90.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33256 shares in the past one month.

