Inox Leisure Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 229, down 3.96% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 10381.6. The Sensex is at 35169.27, up 0.59%.Inox Leisure Ltd has gained around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1367.1, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 164.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

