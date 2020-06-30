Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1263.85, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.98% in last one year as compared to a 12.68% slide in NIFTY and a 16.17% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1263.85, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 10360.8. The Sensex is at 35126.45, up 0.47%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has gained around 10.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6645.85, up 1.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1261.75, up 1.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

