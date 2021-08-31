Inox Leisure Ltd sees good buying

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.65, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.59% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% jump in NIFTY and a 0.83% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.65, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.1. The Sensex is at 57199.78, up 0.54%. Inox Leisure Ltd has slipped around 3.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1603.65, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

