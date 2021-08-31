NTPC Ltd gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 116.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% jump in NIFTY and a 29.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.1. The Sensex is at 57199.78, up 0.54%. NTPC Ltd has slipped around 1.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20243.65, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.45, up 0.98% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 16.33% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% jump in NIFTY and a 29.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)