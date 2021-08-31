Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 2.28%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 109.8, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.71% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.31% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.8, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.1. The Sensex is at 57199.78, up 0.54%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20243.65, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.3, up 2.27% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 29.71% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.31% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 3.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

