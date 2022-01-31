Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 5.58%

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.25, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.63% in last one year as compared to a 21.74% gain in NIFTY and a 30.28% gain in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.25, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.66% on the day, quoting at 17386.2. The Sensex is at 58180.6, up 1.71%. Inox Leisure Ltd has added around 16.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2204.45, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

