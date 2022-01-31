Cipla Ltd spurts 1.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 944.7, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.15% in last one year as compared to a 21.74% jump in NIFTY and a 8.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 944.7, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.66% on the day, quoting at 17386.2. The Sensex is at 58180.6, up 1.71%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 1.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12983.05, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 946.5, up 1.11% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 17.15% in last one year as compared to a 21.74% jump in NIFTY and a 8.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

