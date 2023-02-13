Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 356.53 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 13.44% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 356.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 313.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.356.53313.786.525.9218.8817.8312.4511.049.378.26

