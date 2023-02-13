Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 356.53 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 13.44% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 356.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 313.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales356.53313.78 14 OPM %6.525.92 -PBDT18.8817.83 6 PBT12.4511.04 13 NP9.378.26 13

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:50 IST

