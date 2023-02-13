Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 560.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 25.86 croreNet profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 560.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.8621.25 22 OPM %6.611.51 -PBDT1.670.56 198 PBT1.430.31 361 NP1.320.20 560
