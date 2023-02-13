Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 560.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 25.86 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 560.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.8621.256.611.511.670.561.430.311.320.20

