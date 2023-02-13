Linde India consolidated net profit rises 62.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Linde India consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Linde India standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
-
Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 697.00 croreNet profit of Linde India rose 62.18% to Rs 110.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 697.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 644.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 438.81 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.22 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 2505.29 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2111.96 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales697.00644.15 8 2505.292111.96 19 OPM %24.0822.99 -23.0925.88 - PBDT189.09170.31 11 664.37603.82 10 PBT140.98124.06 14 477.29422.45 13 NP110.0167.83 62 438.81507.22 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU