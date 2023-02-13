Linde India consolidated net profit rises 62.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 697.00 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 62.18% to Rs 110.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 697.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 644.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 438.81 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.22 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 2505.29 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2111.96 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales697.00644.15 8 2505.292111.96 19 OPM %24.0822.99 -23.0925.88 - PBDT189.09170.31 11 664.37603.82 10 PBT140.98124.06 14 477.29422.45 13 NP110.0167.83 62 438.81507.22 -13

