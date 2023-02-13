JUST IN
Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 428.19 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 20.86% to Rs 36.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 428.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales428.19421.06 2 OPM %7.0910.17 -PBDT27.2345.52 -40 PBT17.5938.98 -55 NP36.0429.82 21

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:50 IST

