Intellect Design Arena partners with Bahrain's BBK

To implement digital transformation of BBK's transaction banking businessBBK, one of Bahrain's leading banks, selected Intellect Global Transaction Banking, to implement a comprehensive digital transformation of its transaction banking business, thus equipping BBK with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.
iGTB is the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena, the fastest growing B2B Fintech product company with CAGR of 21% over three years.
