Intellect Design Arena partners with Bahrain's BBK

To implement of business

BBK, one of Bahrain's leading banks, selected Intellect Global Transaction Banking, to implement a comprehensive of its business, thus equipping with state-of-the-art

iGTB is the transaction from Intellect Design Arena, the fastest growing B2B Fintech product company with CAGR of 21% over three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)