JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Standard Chartered PLC announces change in directorate
Business Standard

Intellect Design Arena partners with Bahrain's BBK

Capital Market 

To implement digital transformation of BBK's transaction banking business

BBK, one of Bahrain's leading banks, selected Intellect Global Transaction Banking, to implement a comprehensive digital transformation of its transaction banking business, thus equipping BBK with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.

iGTB is the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena, the fastest growing B2B Fintech product company with CAGR of 21% over three years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements